Amazon worker accidentally sends her engagement ring to customer

A bride-to-be has been reunited with her engagement ring - after accidentally sending it more than 200 miles away.

Amazon worker Tatiana Fernandez lost the diamond band in a box of children’s books during the packing process in Gourock, Inverclyde.

She lost the ring during the packing process at the Amazon site in Gourock. Picture PA

She and her fiance, Stuart O’Neil, searched for the item along with colleagues, but gave up after efforts proved fruitless.

Unbeknown to them, it had been sent to a customer in Manchester.

Stephenie Healiss got in touch with Amazon and Ms Fernandez was reunited with her precious possession.

She said: “When I realised I’d lost my engagement ring, I went through a range of emotions, from sadness to anger at myself for losing it. I honestly thought it had gone forever.

Picture; PA

READ MORE: Amazon under fire as staff found living in tents near depot

“When our leadership team got in touch to say a customer found it in their package, I couldn’t believe my luck. It’s such a relief to get my ring back and I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to our kind customer for returning the ring to me.”

The couple, who met while working at Amazon’s Gourock site, are currently planning their big day and will now marry with the original engagement ring thanks to the kindness of the customer.

READ MORE: Amount spent on engagement ring plummets

Ms Healiss said: “I was surprised, yes. I could tell the ring had a great deal of sentimental value and know from my own experience that things like that cannot be replaced.

“That’s when we decided to contact Amazon. I am so pleased it’s been returned safely and wish Tatiana and Stuart all the very best for their wedding day.”