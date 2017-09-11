Adult and child injured after being hit by car in Glasgow

AN adult and child have been injured after being struck by a car near the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

The pair have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be treated after Police Scotland were called out to the scene at Argyle Street at around 5pm.

The busy street was closed both ways as officers carried out their enquiries, no further information was supplied by them on the extent of the injuries sustained by those involved in the accident.

Diversions were in place and drivers have been asked to avoid the area where possible, while a spokesperson for the police said the investigation is ongoing.