£7.2m plans to revamp Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street

MULTI-MILLION pound plans to re-develop Glasgow’s famous Sauchiehall Street to be debated by city councillors.

Members of the city region cabinet have been recommended to approve proposals brought forward by the City Deal team.

The plans would result in more cycle paths, additional pedestrian walkways, less traffic and more opportunities for businesses.

Work, if approved, would start on the section of road between Charing Cross to Rose Street.

A report to councillors states the whole project would cost just over £7.2million, but would be financed through the £115 City Region Deal.

the report claims that failure to give the project the green light would damage Glasgow’s economy.

The first two phases would consist of tree design and sourcing and extensive groundworks.

The reports states: “The project will deliver immediate improvements to the general physical environment, introduce pedestrian and cycle infrastructure, green infrastructure, extended pedestrian space, reduced motor vehicle space, and responds directly to a wide range of strategic objectives.

“A failure to respond to these issues will leave Glasgow city centre at an increasing competitive disadvantage in a period of already substantial and wide-ranging external pressures affecting city centres in general.

The report also said: “Sauchiehall Street Avenue will improve the physical environment significantly thereby creating a clear gateway to the city centre at Charing Cross, and improving connectivity and access between commercial sites and local services and transport hubs, and unlocking sites for employment space.

“It will also enable the uptake of under-utilised and vacant space in existing sites.”

The project is hoped to tackle the diminishing trend of high street shopping.

The £1.13billion City Deal, which covers Glasgow and surrounding councils, will fund major infrastructure projects.

It is project to create 15,000 construction jobs, 28,000 permanent additional posts and unlock £3.3b of private sector cash.