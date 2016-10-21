16-year-old arrested in connection with Old Firm disorder

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with disorder at an Old Firm match.

The arrest is part of Police Scotland’s ongoing investigation into offensive behaviour and vandalism during the Celtic v Rangers game last month.

The Scottish Premier League fixture took place on September 10 at Celtic Park, and the home side won 5-1.

The teenager is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY