Wanted: Part-time cleaner for Holyrood Palace

It may not be the most glamorous of jobs, but then few people can say they work at one of the most prestigious addresses in Scotland.

The royal household is looking for a cleaner to join the staff at the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh - the Queen’s official residence in Scotland.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh host a reception in the Great Gallery of Holyrood House. Picture: Greg Macvean/TSPL

The position, which comes with a £8580 annual salary, requires the cleaner to work 20 hours over a five day week.

The advertisement on the Royal website said the job was about “admiring a spotless room before thousands do the same”.

“Aiming for the highest standards, you’ll clean and care for interiors and items, from rest rooms, carpets and furniture, to historic vases and irreplaceable paintings,” it states.

“And, in an environment where development and training is commonplace, you’ll be able to grow your skills within your role.”

You’ll work in all areas of the Palace, including the public visitor route, staff offices and State rooms, ensuring that they’re presented to their best for colleagues, visitors and, of course, the Royal Family.”

The palace attracts around 250,000 visitors a year.

It was largely built between 1671 and 1678 on the instruction of King Charles II, but has been home for the royal family since the 15th century.

Applications close on October 29.