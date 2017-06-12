Tom Morris film to get UK premiere at the Home of Golf

Join the cast of golfing film, Tommy’s Honour, as it premieres in St Andrews later this month

‘Tommy’s Honour’, an award-winning film based on the life of golfing legend Old Tom Morris, is set to premiere at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews on the 30th June, with the cast in attendance.

Shot entirely on location in Scotland, ‘Tommy’s Honour’ is based on the true story of Old Tom and his turbulent relationship with his son, Young Tom. The dynamic duo each won the Open Championship four times and ushered in the modern game of golf.

Directed by Sean Connery’s son, Jason Connery, the film stars Peter Mullan (Sunshine on Leith) and Olivier-winning Jack Lowden (War & Peace) who take on the roles of father and son. The cast also includes Ophelia Lovibond (W1A), Peter Ferdinando (Hyena) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) in the role of Alexander Boothby.

Having picked up the Best Feature Film at the 2016 British Academy Scotland Awards, ‘Tommy’s Honour’ is based in and around the Home of Golf, St Andrews, making the Old Course an ideal location for its UK premiere.

Tickets are available from the Old Course events website, and are priced from £25.

• READ MORE: Sir Sean Connery’s tips for son Jason’s golf film