Swingers website membership probed in search for RAF gunner

Missing airman Corrie Mckeague’s membership of a swingers website is part of a police inquiry into his disappearance, it has emerged.

The RAF gunner, 23, disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, has confirmed that he had a Fab Swingers account.

Mr Mckeague, from Dunfermline in Fife, was last seen walking alone in the market town at about 3.25am.

It emerged on 9 January that his girlfriend, April Oliver, was pregnant with his baby.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “We are aware of the social media and websites Corrie was using.

“This is part of our investigation.”

Mrs Urquhart said his Fab Swingers account was “not a secret”, adding that it was known about “long before he went missing”.

She said: “We were able to give police usernames straightaway so they could start looking into it. As far as I’m concerned it’s nothing to do with the investigation but the police are looking in to it.”

Mrs Urquhart also said her son was not suffering from depression or mental health issues.