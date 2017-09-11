Survey: Forth Bridges rated Scotland’s most popular landmarks

The Forth Bridges were rated the most popular landmarks in Scotland, according to a recent survey.

The trio of bridges across the Firth of Forth topped the list along with Loch Lomond, with 34 per cent of those surveyed saying they’d visited the landmarks in the last six months.

Edinburgh Castle came third in the list with 29 per cent.

The survey - carried out by DoubleTree by Hilton - also found that staycationing was on the rise with Scots preferring to spend more time holidaying at home than travelling abroad.

Over 71 per cent said they have enjoyed holidays in Scotland and would choose to do so again, with 24 per cent of those polled saying that are more likely to consider a Scottish holiday in the future.

The new Queensferry Crossing, which officially opened earlier this month, topped the list of landmarks Scots were most looking forward to visiting, followed by the Kelpies in Falkirk.

35 per cent also said the new bridge would be the contemporary landmark that would most likely have the greatest legacy in the future.

Stuart Douglas, general manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh – Queensferry Crossing said: “It’s great to see that Scots are embracing the wealth of things to see and do in Scotland.”