Special effects to mark 250 years of Edinburgh’s New Town

Special effects are to light up the official residence of Nicola Sturgeon and the former home of Sir Walter Scott as part of a spectacular celebration marking 250 years of Edinburgh’s New Town.

The Assembly Rooms, the Melville Monument, RBS’s historic head office and the vast record depository at General Register House will all be brought to life after dark by state-of-the-art projections, silhouettes and installations.

They will be lit up for three hours each evening during the month-long event, Edinburgh’s Georgian Shadows.

Among the highlights will be a digital fly-through offering visitors the chance to see how the New Town, which was designed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995, looked when it was first built.

EventScotland and Edinburgh City Council are backing the first in a series of special events to mark the 250th anniversary of the New Town.

Roddy Smith, chief executive of business group Essential Edinburgh, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this initiative, which promises to be both innovative and a wonderful chance to go back in time.

“It’s something that will appeal to local people and visitors alike, as they get a chance to sample the unique atmosphere of Edinburgh’s world-renowned city centre New Town in a truly novel way.”

Robin Worsnop, chair of Edinburgh Tourism Action Group said “This new event aims to animate the city in its quietest months, creating yet more reasons to visit our wonderful city.

“We want to enrich our visitors’ experience by showcasing the history of our New Town in a unique and different way.

“We hope that visitors will enjoy Edinburgh’s Georgian Shadows and through it, learn more about the story of Edinburgh’s New Town history and heritage.”