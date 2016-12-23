Seaside street in St Andrews named most expensive in Scotland

It boasts one of the most ­picturesque locations of any Scottish street, near the famous 18th green of the Old Course and with views over the North Sea.

Now The Scores in St Andrews has been named the most expensive place to live in Scotland, pipping pricy districts of Edinburgh to the top spot, according to an annual report by the Bank of Scotland.

The average selling price for a home in the Fife street was £2.18 million last year – almost £300,000 more than the next most expensive place to live in Scotland: Ettrick Road in Edinburgh’s Merchiston district.

However, Edinburgh boasted half of the top 20 most expensive streets in Scotland, with the city’s Northumberland Street, Heriot Row and Ann Street also ranking in the top ten.

All of the streets in the top 20 had average selling prices of above £1m.

Aberdeen boasted five of the top 20 streets, while Glasgow had three. Balmoral Court in Auchterarder is the only other top 20 location outside the main Scottish cities.

Graham Blair, mortgage director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Whilst Edinburgh normally has the ‘X factor’ when it comes to the nation’s most desirable addresses, this year’s surprise is The Scores in St Andrews taking the top spot as Scotland’s most expensive street.

“With Edinburgh being Scotland’s financial and political hub, it’s little surprise that it still dominates the most expensive streets table. Aberdeen retains a strong presence and the number of expensive streets has almost doubled compared to last year.”

He added: ”While the capital and the Granite City dominate this survey it is interesting to note that in all 20 most expensive streets the average house price is at least £1m, suggesting a rise in the number of the prime locations in Scotland.”

Last year, only one street in Glasgow had an average house price of over £1m – ­Baroness Drive in Thorntonhall. This remains Glasgow’s most expensive street with an ­average price of £1,037,000, however, it is now closely followed by Baron Court in the G74 postcode and Grange Road in Bearsden.

Meanwhile, seven out of the ten most expensive streets in Aberdeen are all located in the AB15 postcode, with Rubislaw Den North or Rubislaw Den South placed third and fourth on the list with average selling prices of £1.65m and £1.52m.

Other Edinburgh addresses to make the top 20 included Cumin Place in Sciennes and Nile Grove in Morningside.