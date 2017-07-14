Scottish Parliament and Armadillo celebrated with new stamps

Royal Mail is celebrating two iconic Scottish buildings with the launch of a set of special UK landmark stamps.

The Scottish Parliament building and the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow feature in the set.

The SEC Armadillo in Glasgow has been included in the new stamp set. Picture: Royal Mail/PA Wire

Designers said the images captured the distinctive lines and shapes of the structures, which have become famous across the world.

The special stamp set also features the London Aquatics Centre, the Library of Birmingham, the Giants’ Causeway Visitor Centre in Northern Ireland, the National Assembly for Wales, the Eden Project in St Austell, Liverpool’s Everyman Theatre, the IWM North in Manchester and the Blavatnik Building - formerly the Switch House - at London’s Tate Modern.

Welcoming the designs, the Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer, the Rt Hon Ken Macintosh MSP, said: “We’re honoured that the Scottish Parliament has been chosen to feature on one of the new Royal Mail stamps alongside many other iconic buildings across the UK.

“Despite being a relatively new addition to Edinburgh’s skyline, the Parliament is instantly recognisable and is already seen by many as a central part of Scottish political life and a symbol of our modern democracy.

“We are delighted with the new stamp and hope it will encourage those who haven’t yet seen Holyrood to pop in and experience this unique building for themselves.”

Peter Duthie, chief executive of the Scottish Event Campus, said: “We are delighted that the SEC Armadillo has been chosen to feature in this special series of stamps from the Royal Mail depicting one of the UK’s landmark buildings. It is particularly fitting as our building celebrates its 20th anniversary later this year.”

Philip Parker, stamp strategy manager at the Royal Mail, added: “These new stamps celebrate visionary buildings which combine stunning architecture with great engineering.”