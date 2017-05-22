Scots racing star Dario Franchitti robbed at gunpoint

Scottish racing driver Dario Franchitti has been robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell drive-through restaurant in the US.

Franchitti, who retired in 2013 after winning the Indianapolis 500 race in 2007, 2010 and 2012, was robbed alongside his long-time team-mate Scott Dixon in their car at the restaurant, less than a mile from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

Hours earlier, Dixon had won pole position for next Sunday’s Indy 500 race, the most famous event in the Verizon IndyCar US motor racing series.

The police report said two males ran away after the robbery and that Dixon’s wife was also in the vehicle.

Officers later arrested two boys, aged 15 and 14.

Dixon, who is from New Zealand, is the 2008 Indy 500 winner and a long-time Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate of Franchitti.