Scotland’s history to be told in stunning ice sculpture display

This stunning unicorn sculpture is part of an ice installation to go on display in Edinburgh.

New for 2017, Ice Adventure is an immersive experience that allows visitors to walk through a magical, icy look back at Scotland’s history.

Located on George Street, the venue is kept at a temperature of -10°C to keep the stunning ice sculptures in tact.

The handcrafted ice and snow sculptures feature lifelike versions of Scottish animals and mythical creatures, as well as historical figures and cultural icons.

Jack Hackney’s Ice Adventure: A Journey Through Frozen Scotland, will run until Christmas.

