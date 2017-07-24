Sci-Fi Convention makes a return to Edinburgh to help CHAS

A TWO-DAY sci-fi convention is returning to Edinburgh for the third year running - with all proceeds going to a children’s charity.

Community superhero and organiser of Capital Sci-Fi Con, Keith Armour, has announced that the sci-fi, comic book and movie convention will be returning to the capital in February.

The ‘out of this world’ event will have a new home at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.

All profits from the event will be donated to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), which is the only charity in Scotland that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

2017’s event attracted over 7,000 fans from across the UK and raised an incredible £75,150.68 for CHAS.

Highlights included appearances from Hannah Spearritt - famous for Primeval and S Club 7 - Spencer Wilding - Rogue One’s Darth Vader- exhibitions from iconic film and TV sets such as Jabba’s Palace and Dr Who’s Tardis and the annual cosplay competition.

Laura Campbell, CHAS Community Fundraiser said: “We’re thrilled that Capital Sci-Fi Con will be returning in 2018, and giving its full support to CHAS. At CHAS, we want to make sure that wherever there’s a child in Scotland with a life-shortening condition, we’re on hand to support their entire family.

“The vital funds raised by the conventions helps us to keep the joy alive for families facing the most difficult time imaginable by ensuring that no matter how short their time together may be, it is filled with happiness.

“We can’t thank Keith and his team enough for all their dedication and commitment to CHAS. Roll on Capital Sci-Fi Con 2018.”

Keith, Organiser of Capital Sci-Fi Con said: “CHAS holds a very special place in my heart and we’re delighted to bring Capital Sci-Fi Con back for 2018.

“2017 was an overwhelming success, and we’re keen to make 2018’s event bigger and better.

“The event has a new home at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange in Edinburgh, and there will be plenty of surprises and big announcements made in the coming months – so keep your eyes peeled.”

CHAS cares for families and their babies, children and young people by offering palliative care, family respite and support at its two hospices, Rachel House and Robin House.

It has a CHAS at Home team, who bring its services into families’ homes throughout the whole of Scotland, as well as teams working in communities and hospitals across the country.

To find out more about the event, visit www.capitalscificon.co.uk.

CHAS is on a mission to reach every family in Scotland that needs us.

Laura Campbell added: “The hard truth is that right now, CHAS only reaches one in three children who die of a life-shortening condition in Scotland.

“We are determined to reach them all. But to do that, quite simply, we need to raise more money.

“We make sure that no matter how short family’s time together may be, it is filled with happiness and vitality.

“We keep the joy alive by helping families to celebrate the lives of their children while they are together, and to honour their memory when they are gone.

“We provide vital hospice care services throughout Scotland to support the whole family, which is why we think it is important our name reflects this.”

