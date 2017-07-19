Sale of postcard art raises thousands for Edinburgh Homeless

BIDS on Rock Trust’s postcard art exhibition have raised in excess of £6,800 in aid of Edinburgh’s homeless youth.

The three week long auction ‘Between a Rock and an Art Place’ attracted thousands of bids which were placed on the 162 donated pieces of art.

The exhibition, the charity’s sixth, attracted art donations from 97 artists from a range of both local and well-known artists which were put up for auction at Edinburgh’s Summerhall.

Postcard donations included those from Avril Paton, known for her Glasgow tenement ‘Windows in the West’ piece and Edinburgh based Lynn Hanley and Stephen Mangan.

‘Girl in Hat’ by Stephen Mangan received the highest bid in the auction of £466, and also saw the toughest fought bidding war with 138 bids placed.

While Stephanie Rew’s ‘Profile in Gold’ and Alison Watt’s ‘Bare’ also saw a large number of high value bids.

Madeline Cross, Rock Trust’s new fundraising and events coordinator, said: “Yet again we have to thank the generosity of the artists involved, our venue host Summerhall, and everyone who came down to view and bid on these mini masterpieces.

“Our supporters are the bedrock of everything we do, and we can’t thank them enough for raising a fantastic total which will go towards supporting Edinburgh’s most vulnerable individuals.”

Established in 1991, The Rock Trust works with 16-25 year olds across Edinburgh and the Lothians’ to prevent youth homelessness and support vulnerable young people.

The Rock Trust advises, educates and supports young people to enable them to build the personal skills and resources required to make a positive and healthy transition to adulthood while avoiding or moving on from homelessness.

It offers more than 50 bed spaces each night to young people in Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian.