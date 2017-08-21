Rugby legend Doddie Weir gets set for MND Scotland Fun Run

SCOTLAND rugby great Doddie Weir, recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, is calling on people to sign up for MND Scotland’s 5k Fun Run and Sponsored Walk at Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park.

Doddie, who shared his diagnosis of MND in June 2017 for MND Awareness Week, was joined by good friend and MND Scotland Patron, Scott Hastings, at Holyrood Park to launch the charity’s annual event.

Scott Hastings, a former Scotland, British and Irish Lions rugby player, said: “As a Patron of MND Scotland I have been involved with the charity for many years. Following Doddie’s announcement that he has MND, a group of former rugby internationalists and friends are keen to support him as he comes to terms living with the condition.

READ MORE: Disabled youngster is on top of the world

“I would encourage everyone to support MND Scotland, so why not start by joining Doddie and I on Sunday 27th August for the charity’s Holyrood Fun Run?”

Lawrence Cowan, MND Scotland’s Chairman, said: “It’s fantastic that Doddie and Scott are teaming up to support the fightback against Motor Neurone Disease. We need everyone to join them to make our Holyrood Fun Run on 27th August the biggest ever.

“What Doddie has done since his diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease and help support others is inspirational. Everyone at MND Scotland will stand with him and his family every step of the way.

“The race is on to cure MND – and it’s a race this generation must win. Every pound raised next Sunday will bring us a step closer to beating MND.”

Registration starts at 10am on Sunday 27th August and participants can walk, jog, run or use a wheelchair for the 5k route around Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

This event is perfect for runners, walkers and families. For more information about how you can get involved, email us at fundraising@mndscotland.org.uk, call 0141 332 3903 or visit www.mndscotland.org.uk.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a rapidly progressing terminal illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles. This may cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe unaided.

READ MORE: Ben Nevis completely snow free for first time in over a decade

There is currently no cure or effective treatment for MND and the average life expectancy from diagnosis is just 14 months. There are over 450 people in Scotland currently living with MND and on average over 160 new cases of MND are diagnosed each year.

MND Scotland is the only charity in Scotland providing care and information for people affected by MND as well as funding for research.