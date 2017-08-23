Record number of women in running for Fringe's top comedy award

Have your say

More women than ever before have been shortlisted for the main comedy award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, organisers have revealed.

Elf Lyons, Hannah Gadsby, Mae Martin and Sophie Willan are all in the running for the £10,000 Edinburgh Comedy Awards prize.

A record nominees will be battling it out for the first time, one more than in 2015 and 2016.

None of the contenders for this year's prize, who also include Ahir Shah, John Robins, Jordan Brookes, Mat Ewins and Spencer Jones, have previously made the shortlist.

The best comedy show honour at the Fringe has only previously won by four women, although only three - Bridget Christie, Laura Solon and Jenny Eclair - were for solo shows.

The most female nominees there have been for the award in the past were two - in 2010 and 2012.

Awards director Nica Burns said it was "unprecedented" that gender equality had almost been achieved in the nine-strong nominations list.

Just 20 per of eligible shows for the awards feature female solo comics.

Ms Burns added: "We had an excellent and long longlist, which resulted in a particularly passionate and lively debate by the 10-strong judging panel.

It is unprecedented to see an almost gender- equal list with four women on the shortlist of nine, one more nomination than in 2015 and 2016, and some exciting new names for the public to discover."

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES FOR BEST COMEDY SHOW

Ahir Shah: Control

Elf Lyons: Swan

Hannah Gadsby - Nanette

John Robins: The Darkness of Robins

Jordan Brookes: Body of Work

Mae Martin: Dope

Mat Ewins Presents Adventureman 7: The Return of Adventureman

Sophie Willan: Branded

Spencer Jones: The Audition

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES FOR BEST NEWCOMER

Chris Washington: Dream Big (Within Reason)

Darren Harriott: Defiant

Ed Night: Anthem for Doomed Youth

Kwame Asante: Open Arms

Lauren Pattison: Lady Muck

Lucy Pearman: Maid of Cabbage

Natalie Palamides: LAID

Rob Kemp: The Elvis Dead