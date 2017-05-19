Real buzz promised for families at Gardening Scotland 2017

SCOTLAND’S garden and outdoor living show takes place from 2-4 June at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston.

There will be a real buzz in the Big Back Garden this year with Edinburgh-based Dynamic Earth bringing a hive of worker bees.

Visitors will be able to explore how honeybees live and also get up close and personal with some other outdoor insects and creepy crawlies.

Why not come along to take an informed look inside a real hive with the help of the Ayr Beekeepers? You can also taste some Ayrshire honey and try making candles with pure beeswax on their stand – one not to be missed.

Gardening Scotland is delighted to once again have the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society’s children’s area in the Big Back Garden for 2017.

Kids are guaranteed to be kept busy for hours with hands on activities from planting seeds to making flower pots and grass-heads – all great mementos for them to take home to continue gardening in your own outdoor space.

Children and adults in need of some quiet time can visit the story telling teepee, which is being run by the event’s charity partner NSPCC Scotland, for a rest and a chance to listen to some classic children’s stories.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the charity’s treasure hunt which will guide you round the showground to ensure you see all the best parts and fun exhibits.

Little people will also love to look at the miniature pallet gardens, bouncy castles, birds of prey, bees, play equipment, and take part in face painting and treasure hunts and you may go home having inspired your family to have a go at ‘grow your own.

Everyone will want to try Haggis Hot Shots - a chance to test your kicking skills in this fun and competitive mash-up of football and darts with a huge 5-metre high dartboard.

Jimmy Gilchrist, Gardening Scotland’s chairman said: “Gardening Scotland gives everyone a good reason to embrace the great outdoors – from children to college students to seasoned gardeners.

“The event is all about embracing your outside space, whether that’s for games, horticulture or al fresco dining.

“You might want to get your hands dirty with some sunflower planting, visit the birds of prey, or see how you can create a den in your own back garden. Whatever your desire, Gardening Scotland is guaranteed to offer a fun and action-packed day out.”

For three days, the grounds of the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh undergo a transformation in an explosion of scent and colour. This is Gardening Scotland – the national gardening and outdoor living Show and Scotland’s gardening festival.

It is the biggest plant fair in Scotland and will take place from Friday 2nd until Sunday 4th June 2017. Promising to provide everything from an abundance of beautiful plants to tools, equipment, garden furniture and all the inspiration you could need to make your garden grow, Gardening Scotland is a great day out.