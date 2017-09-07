Queensferry Crossing: queues as far as Halbeath as bridge re-opens

Motorists travelling into Edinburgh across the Queensferry Crossing experienced six mile-long tailbacks yesterday as the bridge re-opened to traffic.

Delays were due partly to large numbers of individuals coming to see the £1.35 billion landmark, police said.

Morning commuters were stuck in southbound queues for up to 30 minutes, with traffic stretching back to junction 2, Pitreavie, on the M90 between 7am and 9am as traffic adjusted to the new road layout.

However, the situation was even worse yesterday evening, with tailbacks as far back as junction 3, Halbeath, some six miles north of the bridge.

Drivers travelling northbound faced less significant delays, with the evening rush hour seeing traffic queuing halfway along the M90 spur around Kirkliston.

While there were no serious incidents, with traffic moving relatively freely during the early afternoon, some drivers were reported for using the crossing’s bus lanes.

Traffic Scotland warned those responsible that Police Scotland was monitoring traffic, and urged people not to use the lanes to “avoid queues”.

Both carriageways of the 1.7 mile-long bridge were re-opened to traffic shortly after 1am yesterday following a week-long series of events to mark its completion.

Motorists were hit by delays on the opening day last week as sightseers flocked to drive over the structure. Transport officials said yesterday they had expected a repeat of the delays.

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connelly said: “Demand for using the Queensferry Crossing when it first opened last week was very high. People were understandably coming to see the new bridge and this did lead to congestion.

“If you are commuting, check Traffic Scotland on Twitter for the latest information before you leave and if you are coming to the area to visit the bridge, we would ask that you do so when traffic is lighter.

“We have seen tremendous levels of interest in the crossing and we really appreciate people’s patience as the new arrangements bed-in.”

Inspector Peter Houston of Police Scotland’s roads policing unit said: “We do expect there to be long delays as people come to see the new bridge over the coming days.

“We would advise members of the public who currently cross the Firth of Forth as part of their commute to think about disruptions to their journey and to allow for extra travel time as traffic levels adjust.”