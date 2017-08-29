Queensferry Crossing missing from Google Maps

GOOGLE has pledged the new Queensferry Crossing will appear on its Maps application - once the bridge opens.

Google Maps cuurently shows the existing Forth Road Bridge and the iconic 19th Century Forth Bridge - but not the new £1.35bn crossing.

The Internet service provider has come under some criticism for not showing the new bridge.

The ommission follows a large section of Glasgow’s M8 motorway extension being missed out from Google Maps following its opening in April.

Motorists looking at Google Maps were left with the impression that they were driving through a field and not the new £500 million route.

But a spokesman insists that adding it to its application prior to traffic being allowed to travel over the crossing would be ‘wrong’ and ‘unhelpful’ as people could try to use the bridge.

He added that Google was aware of the Queensferry Crossing and was working to update Maps as soon as possible, but only once the bridge was officially opened to traffic.

The Queensferry Crossing opens to traffic on Wednesday morning after six years of construction.

The new bridge, with crosses the Firth of forth between the north of Edinburgh and Fife, is expected to take most of the 24 million vehicle journeys a year that currently use the current Forth Road Bridge.

The existing suspension bridge will be adapted to be used by lighter traffic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon switched on the lights on Monday night.

On Wednesday. police will put in a place a rolling roadblock to stop traffic driving across the Forth Road Bridge and will redirect them across the Queensferry Crossing.

The northbound carriageway will be opened first. The southbound carriageway will be opened about 45 minutes later.

The bridge will be fully open to traffic for the rest of the day and the following day.

About 50,000 members of the public, who were given tickets after a ballot, will get a “once in a lifetime” chance to walk over the new bridge on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday the Queen will officially open the Queensferry Crossing. On Tuesday there will be a further 10,000 local people and school children walking over the bridge.

It will re-open to traffic again on Thursday.