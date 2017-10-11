Pupils forced to take ferry and bus after Ryanair cancellations

A group of Fife school children were forced take a ferry and bus back home, while other Scottish holidaymakers slept on airport floors after Ryanair cancelled a host of flights.

Thirteen flights were cancelled by the under-fire airline between Edinburgh and Glasgow Prestwick and airports in Spain, Portugal and France following the a by French air traffic controllers.

Flights to and from Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, and Palma, Majorca, in Spain; Porto and Faro in Portugal and Bordeaux in France were cancelled on Tuesday in what Ryanair called an “unjustified” strike.

French president Emmanuel Macron has set plans to cut jobs and alter pay conditions forcing a public sector workers protest, which has led to the strike.

Pupils from Inverkeithing High School had to make alternative arrangements to get home from Barcelona, which included a ferry and bus.

Ian Adair, the school’s head teacher told STV: “A group of 20 S2 and S3 pupils have enjoyed a great trip in Barcelona and it is unfortunate that they have been delayed coming home by an air strike.

“However, Ryanair offered accommodation and we have now taken up an option to bus the students and accompanying teachers to Calais where they’ll catch a ferry, before taking another bus from Dover.

“Everyone’s in good spirits and we’re hoping the group will arrive home on Thursday evening.”

Meanwhile in the popular island destination of Palma, passengers were forced to sleep overnight on the floor of the airport with little more than a bottle of water in return.

A statement from Ryanair said: “Due to an unjustified French ATC strike, we regret we have been forced to cancel a number of flights on Tuesday.

“All affected customers have been contacted by email and text message and advised of their options: a full refund, rebooking on to the next available flight or transferring to an alternative flight.”

Ryanair have been in the news of late after the airline cancelled thousands of flights due to an error with pilot holiday rosters, leading to criticism from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).