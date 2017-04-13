Police investigate second robbery at bookmakers

POLICE in Forth Valley are investigating following a further armed robbery at a bookkeepers in Denny.

The incident happened around 7.45pm on Wednesday, April 12, at William Hill in Stirling Street.

Two male suspects entered the premises and repeatedly threatened a member of staff and two customers with weapons before leaving with a sum of money.

Upon leaving, they turned right into a nearby vennel, which led on to Herbertshire Street. They were lost to sight after this point.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery.

The first suspect is described as white with a medium build. He had a light tan, was around 6ft and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a yellow high visibility jacket with the hood up and a white hard hat, dark trousers and had a dark scarf over his face.

The second man was also white with a medium build, around 5ft 9in and was wearing a high visibility jacket with a dark top underneath and a blue hard hat. He had light coloured trousers and also a dark scarf over his face.

This incident follows a previous armed robbery, which occurred at the same bookkeepers around 9pm on Friday, April 7.

Police are investigating both incidents, which are being treated as linked.

Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the surrounding areas over the coming days in order to speak with residents, gather information and offer reassurance to the community.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson, of Falkirk CID, said: “This was a violent and callous incident which has left the three victims badly upset.

“This also follows a previous robbery at this bookkeepers last Friday, which we are still investigating and believe to be linked to this most recent incident.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Stirling Street area around 7.45pm on Wednesday, April 12, and has any information that can assist officers, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.