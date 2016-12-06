Pensioner Mary Logie suffered 31 head injuries, court told

A pensioner allegedly murdered in her own home had 31 injuries to her head and neck, a court has heard.

A post-mortem examination found 82-year-old Mary Logie had “multiple” skull fractures and died of “blunt force trauma” to her head.

The pensioner also had bruising on her hands and fractured fingers, which a jury heard could have been inflicted as she tried to defend herself.

The court also heard from a paramedic who told how he found the elderly lady with “catastrophic” injuries as he made “futile” attempts to resuscitate her.

Mrs Logie was pronounced dead at her home in Leven, Fife, on 5 January this year.

The evidence emerged on the second day of the trial of Sandra Weir at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Weir, 41, denies murdering the pensioner by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a rolling pin or similar instrument and has lodged a special defence saying she was elsewhere at the time.

Dr Ian Wilkinson, 35, a consultant forensic pathologist with NHS Lothian, told the jury he carried out a post-mortem examination on the 5ft 2in pensioner. He said: “At post-mortem, a total of 31 injuries to the head and neck were identified, including 18 lacerations.”

The witness agreed that his findings would be consistent with Mrs Logie having been struck by a rolling pin and with her using her hands and arms to try to protect herself from a blunt object.

Dr Wilkinson described the injuries as severe and told the court: “Death would be the expected outcome.”

He told prosecutor Alex Prentice QC he could not rule out the possibility that Mrs Logie had been attacked on two separate occasions.

Earlier, paramedic practitioner Alan McIntyre, 60, told how he was called to Mrs Logie’s home on the evening of 5 January.

He said he could hear moaning coming from the pensioner and added: “I could feel catastrophic injuries.”

The trial continues.