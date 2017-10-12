New hike in number of overseas visitors to Scotland revealed

The number of overseas visitors flocking to Scotland has risen by 10 per cent, according to new industry figures.

The amount of money spent by foreign tourists rose by nearly 20 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June. The number of visitors from North America soared by 38 per cent.

A 21 per cent increase in the number of overseas visitors was recorded between April and June compared to the same period in 2016, with spending up around 41 per cent.

Scottish tourism secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The continued rise in overseas tourists is encouraging. They are spending more too, particularly those coming from North America.

“It is great news for our economy. Scotland offers an memorable visitor experience for people that choose our country as their holiday destination.”