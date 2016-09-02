New app puts walkers on trail of William and Kate's old St Andrews haunts

An app for people to follow in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were students in St Andrews was announced today.

The Royal Walking App will provide a trail for visitors in the Fife town where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were at university from 2001-05.

It has been devised by the St Andrews-based Hamish Foundation, which was set up to improve facilities for children and families in the town.

The app is being launched on 17 September by BID St Andrews, which manages the town's Business Improvement District, as part of its European Mobility Week initiatives to encourage people to reduce their car use.

The Royal couple’s haunts during their St Andrews University days included St Salvator’s Hall, where they had rooms in first year.

They shared a flat the following year at 13a Hope Street.

Other key locations included the Fairmont St Andrews luxury resort, where the prince attended a fashion show in which Kate modelled a see-through dress.

According to www.visitstandrews.com, William was also a frequent visitor to the Ma Bell’s basement bar at the St Andrews Golf Hotel, and the Jahangir Indian restaurant.

The couple were regularly seen together in the West Port Bar & Kitchen, while William was spotted buying a Valentine’s card in Bonkers gift shop.