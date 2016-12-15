Mary Logie murder trial: Neighbour found guilty of murder

A woman who killed her elderly neighbour in Leven has been convicted.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

At the High Court in Edinburgh today Sandra Weir was found guilty of the murder of Mary Logie, who was found dead within her home in Green Gates on Tuesday January 5 this year.

The 82-year-old had sustained significant head injuries having been attacked within the property and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team carried out a robust investigation to identify Mary’s killer and as a result of these inquiries, 41-year-old weir was subsequently detained and charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie from the Major Investigation Team said: “Sandra Weir is a callous and uncaring individual who regularly exploited Mary Logie for financial gain. She would use coercion to obtain cash and other items of value from Mary before ultimately subjecting her to a horrific attack, which left the 82-year-old with fatal injuries.

“The level of violence inflicted upon Mary, coupled with the prolonged period of bullying and intimidation, demonstrated Weir’s complete disregard for the wellbeing of her victim.

“Mary’s death had a profound impact on the local community and we are extremely grateful to the local residents who came forward with vital information that allowed us to identify Weir and bring her to justice.

“Crimes on vulnerable people are often carried out by opportunists, who believe they can commit such offences without repercussion. I would urge the public to remain vigilant for any unusual activity or suspicious people around the homes of elderly friends, relatives or neighbours, and report any concerns to police immediately.

“I would finally like to thank the family of Mary Logie for their continued support throughout our investigation. I hope that today’s verdict can bring them one step closer to moving on from the traumatic ordeal of Mary’s death.”