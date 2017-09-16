Man airlifted from Arthur’s Seat after fall

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling from Arthur’s Seat.
Fire and ambulance services were called at 5am on Saturday morning to assist the man while a second male was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance with shoulder injuries.
The man who was airlifted fell 40ft from near the top of the former volcano and suffered a severe head injury.
Fire crews from Liberton and Tollcross used line rescue equipment to move the injured man to safety.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.