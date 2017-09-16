Man airlifted from Arthur’s Seat after fall

Have your say

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling from Arthur’s Seat.

Fire and ambulance services were called at 5am on Saturday morning to assist the man while a second male was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance with shoulder injuries.

The man who was airlifted fell 40ft from near the top of the former volcano and suffered a severe head injury.

Fire crews from Liberton and Tollcross used line rescue equipment to move the injured man to safety.