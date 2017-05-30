Loganair’s Edinburgh-Isle of Man air link takes off

THE first air service between Edinburgh and the Isle of Man since 2013 has taken to the skies, operated by Loganair.

The route reinstates an air link with the Isle of Man from Scotland’s capital, with Loganair scheduling up to four flights each week throughout the summer.

Friday and Monday services will continue into the winter season, with fares starting from £54.99 including a free-of-charge 20kg checked baggage allowance.

Loganair will operate under its franchise agreement with Flybe – with bookings taken via www.flybe.com – until 31 August 2017.

Loganair’s frequency has been tailored to appeal to leisure travellers enjoying world-famous Isle of Man TT events or visiting friends and relatives. It will also provide additional options for business travellers or passengers commuting between the two points.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director, said: “It’s fantastic to resume services between Edinburgh and the Isle of Man, a route which should appeal to both business and leisure passengers.

“The enhanced timetable includes weekday services, expanding the number of options available for travellers when selecting the duration of trips.

“Fares on the route are competitively priced, starting at £54.99 each way with up to 90% on-sale for less than £100. If you live in and around the Central Belt, this is definitely the cheapest way to get to the Isle of Man.”

Gordon Dewar, chief executive officer of Edinburgh Airport, said: “A direct route between Edinburgh and the Isle of Man is a very welcome return to our extensive domestic network. Flying four times a week will enhance the strong business links between the destinations and offers even more choice for those looking for a short break.”

Passengers will also have access to Loganair’s many onward connections from Edinburgh across its route network in the Highlands and Islands including Kirkwall, Sumburgh and Stornoway. Customers can make a single booking and travel to any or from any of these destinations.

Loganair was founded in 1962 and employs approximately 600 staff to undertake approximately 800 air services each week using a fleet of 28 aircraft.

It carries nearly 700,000 passengers each year and connects Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles to key destinations in Scotland, as well as providing other regional air links from its operational bases at Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall and Norwich. Loganair is a franchise partner of Flybe, a codeshare partner of British Airways, and has arrangements with other airlines to provide interline connections. The company is privately owned and consistently profitable.

Loganair announced on 21 November 2016 that its franchise agreement with Flybe would draw to a close on 31 August this year. After that date, it will launch services in its own right, operating independently after 24 years of providing its services under franchise arrangements with other airlines.