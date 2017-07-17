Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to appear at Edinburgh Festival

LABOUR’S Jeremy Corbyn will play a star role on stage for one night at the Fringe.

The Labour leader will go on stage with comedian and broadcaster Susan Morrison.

The MP will speak for an hour at the New Town Theatre.

READ MORE: Pregnant mums in Highlands paying £5 for baby’s ante-natal scan photo

Their on-stage conversation will cover what “makes him tick, how he deals with adversity and why our country and its politics needs to be transformed”.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: “The journey from backbench MP to ‘PM-in-waiting’ has been long and eventful.

“Jeremy will speak to comedian and broadcaster Susan Morrison about what makes him tick, how he deals with adversity, and why our country, and its politics, needs to be transformed.

“Labour’s recent general election manifesto offered the most radical arts policy for more than 50 years. Fresh from the advances made at the General Election and appearances at Glastonbury and the Durham Miners Gala, Jeremy will address the world’s largest arts festival on why culture must be for the many not the few.”

READ MORE: Tunnocks rebrands as British in bid to win over Japan

Meanwhile, former First Minister Alex Salmond will be hosting a series of shows in the city.