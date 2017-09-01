KT Tunstall to sing at Queensferry Crossing opening celebration

KT Tunstall and King Creosote will be among performers at the official opening of the Queensferry Crossing on Monday, it was announced today.

The Fife musicians will appear together at a celebratory event in Rosyth will follow the Queen cutting a ribbon on the south side of the bridge and unveiling plaque at the north end.

The Red Arrows will fly over the bridge to mark the opening, while a flotilla of more than 90 small boats will sail across the Forth.

Others artists taking part include Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire and Karine Polwart.

Hart will also compere the event, which will feature a specially-composed poem will also be read by Scots Makar Jackie Kay.

A grandstand to seat 4,000 guests has been built beside the site offices at The Cube, just west of the bridge in Fife.

Bridge workers, local people and school pupils are among those invited to the two-hour event, which starts at 10:30am.

The Queen, who is due to be accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, will be met at the South Queensferry end on the bridge by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Edinburgh Lord Provost Frank Ross, who is also the city's Lord Lieutenant.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland will read a blessing before the Queen cuts a ribbon and drives across the bridge.

Pete Irvine, who is organising the Rosyth event, said: "It's going to be a very special event, for the workforce and people associated with the bridge, and the local community.

"This is the response of Scotland's cultural community to this fabulous piece of architecture.

"It will be like a mini festival."

Two five-minute films will be shown, one by Leith-baesed Micky MacPherson is about the bridge builders and features 50 pupils from a primary school in Livingston filmed singing in hard hats in North Queensferry.

The other, by Don Coutts, called A Love Letter to Scotland's Bridges will feature more than 40 from across the country , from the Royal Border Bridge in Berwick-upon-Tweed to the Kylesku Bridge in Sutherland.

However, the crossing, which has been closed since early today, will not re-open to traffic until early on Thursday.

This is for bridge walks by local people and pupils on Tuesday, and a clear-up operation the following day.

Traffic, which used the Queensferry Crossing on Wednesday and yesterday, has been switched back to the Forth Road Bridge until then.