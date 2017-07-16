Kirsty Maxwell had taken drink but not drugs, court told

A 27-year-old woman who fell from a Benidorm tower block had not consumed drugs on the night of her death, according to a toxicology report.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, had drunk alcohol at a party but no illegal substances were found in her body. A criminal court investigating her death on 29 April heard that her blood alcohol concentration of 2.79 grams was more than five times over the Spanish and Scottish drink-drive limit.

Four British men – Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Hole-house, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and Daniel Bailey, 32 – are under formal investigation. Joseph Graham, 32, was told he could return home but would remain under investigation.