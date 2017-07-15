Search

In pictures: Edinburgh fishmongers show off ‘monster’ catch

Armstrong's fishmongers hasn't seen anything like it in 26 years. Picture: Stockbridge Local

AN Edinburgh fishmongers has been showing off one of its latest offerings: a flat fish as long as a person.

Weighing in at over 16 stone and measuring 6ft in length, it is the biggest fish of its kind that Stockbridge fishmongers Armstrong’s has seen in 26 years of running their business.

The monster fish is a halibut and was caught from Rockall, a remote and uninhabited granite islet situated in the North Atlantic Ocean.

And as you can see from the pictures, the fish looks as if it could feed a family of four for about a fortnight!

