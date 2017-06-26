HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier leaves Rosyth

The HMS Queen Elizabeth embarked on her maiden voyage today from the dockyards in Rosyth.

The 920-ft aircraft carrier set off around 2pm and finally squeezed through its gate with just 14 inches of clearance on either side of the hull.

Picture: PA

As crowds of people watched on, the huge warship was pulled by 11 tug boats before undergoing checks in the Firth of Forth.

Personnel had to wait for the tide to drop enough for the ship to be able to pass under the Forth’s three bridges.

The 65,000 ton ship took to sea with a crew of around 700 - many of whom could be seen on top of the deck.

It is expected that HMS Queen Elizabeth will pass under the three bridges, including the Forth Bridge, between 11.30pm and midnight.

Picture: PA

She will then travel on through Scotland as trials take place and to her permanent home in Portsmouth.

READ MORE: HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to sail from Rosyth dockyard