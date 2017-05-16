Former Red Cross Hospital turned Scottish country house for sale

If your dream home is a stylish, historical country pile, then Nether Tillyrie House may tick these boxes. Located in Kinross-shire, about two miles from the pretty village of Milnathort, this well-maintained Arts and Crafts style home sits in an elevated position with views over Loch Leven onto the Lomond Hills.

Picture: supplied, CKD Galbraith

Nether Tillyrie House was built in 1912 and sits on the site of a former farmhouse. The house has played its part in history as it was used as an auxiliary Red Cross hospital during the First World War and a youth hostel during the Second World War. Since then it has been a private residence and in the current ownership for almost 30 years.

With a guide price of £775,000, Nether Tillyrie House offers a traditional layout with well proportioned rooms over three floors, making this an ideal family home. The further selling points are the original period features that include cornicing, fireplaces, astragal windows, the main staircase and panelled doors.

The entrance hallway on the ground floor contains a grand stone fireplace with wood burning stove, and a staircase up to the bedrooms and bathrooms. The ground floor is also home to the spacious kitchen with Aga, walk-in larder and laundry room. The drawing room, butler’s pantry and games room are conveniently located nearby. Upstairs the main bedroom has an en-suite and walk-in dressing room as well as views over the 2.2 acre garden. There are a further six bedrooms on the first and second floors, two of which are en-suite.

Nether Tillyire House also includes an integral flat, which is fully accessible from the main house. This is perfect for a family member, or can be remodelled into a self catering holiday let.

Further future accommodation could be made from the outbuilding on the grounds, which comprises of two garages and a WC.

Milnathort provides local amenities including a primary school, small supermarket, post office, hotels, coffee shops and a veterinary surgery. The larger village of Kinross is nearby and offers more extensive facilities such as a secondary school, leisure centre, doctor’s surgery and Community Campus. Local nature walks and cycle routes can also be found here – The Loch Leven Trails offer walking and cycling heritage trails around the shoreline of the Loch, and the RSPB have a nature reserve on the southern side. Loch Leven’s Larder is also located nearby Kinross and sells local farm produce, gifts, beers, wines and spirits and home-cooking and baking in the (often very busy) cafe.

Golfers will enjoy a number of courses nearby, including the renowned course at Gleneagles, which is around 18 miles to the north of Kinross. Edinburgh, Perth, Stirling and Glasgow are all easily accessible by car, with Edinburgh being a 40 minute drive away.

