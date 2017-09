Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a recycling centre in Bo’ness.

At the height of the incident 30 of them were dealing with the incident in Grangemouth Road.

They were called to the scene at 7.40pm on Monday evening.

Six appliances and a water carrier were used to deal with the blaze.

About twenty firefighters were still at the scene at 7am on Tuesday morning.