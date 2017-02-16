Firefighters tackle major blazes in Fife and Dundee

Emergency services are dealing with two major fires across Scotland this evening.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The first blaze was reported to emergency teams at about 4pm on Thursday at South Fod Farm on Linburn Road in Dunfermline, Fife.

A large barn at the derelict farm is currently on fire and emergency teams are still in attendance.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed that a total of six appliances were mobilised to the incident from Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

It is understood that no persons are involved in the incident.

Police said smoke is blowing east from the farm towards Kintail Place and Braemar Drive, and have advised local residents to stay indoors with windows and doors closed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, are advising local people to keep their doors and windows closed following a fire at a derelict farm in Linburn Road, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and are the fire is still ongoing.

“This message is precautionary. A further update will be released in due course.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a second incident at about 4.50pm in Dundee in the city’s industrial area just off East Camperdown Street.

Flames have reportedly been seen in the city centre with smoke engulfing parts of the east of the city with the fire understood to be taking hold close to a sewage works.

Four appliances are in attendance along with Police Scotland officers.

It is understood that the incident involves no casualties.