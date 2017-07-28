Ed Byrne joins line-up for Edinburgh Fringe charity event

IRISH comedian Ed Byrne has been added to the line-up for this year’s Stand up for Shelter Scotland at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The panel show favourite joins an impressive list of comedy talent including Sara Pascoe, Dan Antopolski and James Acaster for the one-off gig on Wednesday, 9 August, at the Udderbelly on George Square.

This is the fourth year that the housing and homelessness charity has arranged a charity benefit at the Fringe.

READ MORE: Sir David Attenborough to join Edinburgh Festival line up

The panel show favourite joins an impressive list of comedy talent including Sara Pascoe, Dan Antopolski and James Acaster for the one-off gig on Wednesday 9th August at the Udderbelly on George Square.

This is the fourth year that the housing and homelessness charity has arranged a charity benefit at the Fringe.

Stand up for Shelter is a rare opportunity to see a clutch of comedy faves in one 45-minute show.

This year’s acts include Richard Herring, Funny Woman Award winner Desiree Burch, and Suzi Ruffell who was nominated in the Best Breakthrough Act in this year’s Chortle Awards.

Alison Watson, Deputy Director of Shelter Scotland, said: “We rely on fundraising, including events like Stand Up for Shelter, to bring in the money we need to carry on our vital work.

READ MORE: Giant dragon to tour Royal Mile in Festival curtain-raiser

“I can’t thank these acts enough for showing their support by performing for us at their busiest time of the year.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing funny about being homeless and that is why Shelter and Shelter Scotland need to be here with expert advice and support - so no-one has to face bad housing or homelessness alone.”

Buy tickets for Stand Up for Shelter

Tickets for Stand Up for Shelter at the Udderbelly are £12.50 or £11.50 for concessions and are on sale now at:

Recently released figures show the number of homeless people in Britain is rising with the equivalent of 150 families losing their home each and every day. In Scotland the number of children who are homelessness is at a six year high.

Shelter Scotland helps over half a million people a year struggling with bad housing or homelessness.