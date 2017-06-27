Dundas Castle offers ‘glam’ Edinburgh festivals accommodation

EDINBURGH will soon be welcoming thousands for its festival season, but many visitors find it difficult to find available - and inexpensive - accommodation in the city.

So, this year, why not try a ‘glampotel’?

Dundas Castle. Picture: Contributed

Luxury venue Dundas Castle, on the outskirts of the capital, has launched its August glamping options for festival goers.

Glamping at the castle is completely off-the-grid and eco-friendly through the use of propane gas, solar lighting, biodegradable products and sustainable and recyclable materials.

To further confirm its green credentials, the castle is offering guests the opportunity to take part in its Plant a Tree Program and contribute to the estate’s ecosystem.

Inside a 'glampotel'. Picture: Supplied

Dundas Castle owner Sir Jack Stewart-Clark said: “When you think of festivals, glamping is never far away and now you can include it in your Edinburgh festivals itinerary.

“With our luxurious glamping canvas cottages the full Edinburgh experience is only a short way off, yet once you are on the Dundas Estate, it is tranquil and beautiful.”

Now in its second year, the glamping site at Dundas Castle, which is run with its partner Glampotel, includes ten luxurious canvas cottages set around the loch on the beautiful estate just outside Edinburgh.

Set on the shores of the private Dundas Estate loch, glamping at Dundas is set in beautiful Scottish countryside on the 400 acre estate, yet the vibrant Edinburgh festival season is only a short journey away by bus, train or car.

With prices starting at £169 per night during August, each five star Canvas Cottage contains a comfy king size bed complete with Egyptian cotton bedding, soft pillows and a cosy duvet.

Units also include a fully equipped kitchen cupboard, en-suite shower room with hot and cold running water, toiletries and composting toilets, wood burning stoves with a supply of logs for warmth and cooking inside, barbecues, USB ports for charging devices, towels, lighting, patio heaters, comfy seating and a lockable safe box.

Dundas Castle is a five star exclusive-use venue suitable for group events, corporate meetings and weddings for up to 200 people.

The Castle has seventeen luxury bedrooms plus a range of meeting rooms and event spaces both within the Castle and its extensive grounds.

Situated on the loch, the Castle also offers self-catering within its romantic getaway, four star Boathouse.

Glampotel is a glamping “Hotel” chain which prides itself on bringing eco-tourism glamorous camping at its finest around the UK.

Each Glampotel is run independently by experienced leisure property owners, with all of them offering the very best of camping, combined with the luxuries of a boutique hotel – hence the name: “Glamp-otel”.

To find out more go to: www.glampoteldundascastle.com