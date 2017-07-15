Drugs probe after ‘fun-loving’ 20-year-old’s death

POLICE in Fife are investigating whether drugs played a part in the death of a woman after a night out.

Demi Clarke, 20, from Ballingry, Fife, tragically lost her fight for life after three days in hospital.

Picture: Facebook

Demi’s devastated friend Taylor Thomson, 17, has set up an online fund-raising page aiming to raise £5,000 in Ms Clarke’s memory and raise awareness of “the effects that drugs can have on people in such a short period of time”.

Ms Thomson blamed her friend’s death on “the severe and terrifying consequences of the drug ecstasy”.

She said Ms Clarke “put up a tough fight” but died in the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after her “organs gave up on her”.

Ms Thomson added: “Demi was an outgoing girl. She loved socialising with her friends and making the most of any night. Her vibrant personality was infectious and she would never fail to make others around her laugh. Her death truly is a tragedy to all who knew her.”

Another friend, Nicole Swatton, paid tribute to Demi on social media: “A beautiful, strong and fun-loving girl who I was honoured to call one of my best friends was taken from us.

“I will miss her every day. I love you forever and always.”

A family funeral notice read: “Demi Clarke, tragically, after a night out gone wrong, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“Much-loved daughter to Wullie and Katrina, loving sister to Jamie, Daryl and Jade, aunt to Adelle, niece to Mary-Margaret and Derek, and a beloved friend to many.”

It is understood that police are investigating possible drug use as one line of inquiry into Ms Clarke’s death which is being treated as “unexplained”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife are continuing to conduct inquiries into the death of a woman aged 20 who sadly passed away in the Victoria Hospital on July 5 after taking unwell in the Dunfermline area on July 2.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”