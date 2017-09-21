Concern grows for missing Kirkcaldy teen Libbi Toledo

Have your say

A press conference has been cancelled due to a “significant development” in the search for missing teenager Libbi Toledo.

The conference was due to take place at 2.30pm at Kirkcaldy Police Station and include an appeal from Libbi’s mum, Judi.

Libby Toledo. Picture: submitted

Libbi (17) went missing in Kirkcaldy on Monday, September 17, sparking a widespread police search. The cancellation was announced to the press assembled just minutes before the conference was due to start.

More details to follow ...