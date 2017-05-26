Christopher Brookmyre fans given chance to appear in book

CRIME fiction author Christopher Brookmyre is giving one fan the unique opportunity to have a character named after them in his next work - donating the prize to leading Edinburgh sight loss charity Royal Blind.

The exciting lot will be auctioned at an exclusive fundraising event held at The Stables, Prestonfield House, on Sunday 1 October.

The event - ‘Afternoon Tea with Scotland’s Crime Writers’ - will feature Brookmyre and Alex Gray, two of Scotland’s best loved crime writers.

The authors will discuss the fascinating process of creating a character for fiction, and guests will be treated to a scrumptious afternoon tea in luxurious surroundings.

Brookmyre, winner of the 2016 The McIlvanney Prize for crime writing, said: “I am delighted to be supporting such a worthy cause, and in such beautiful surroundings.”

Davina Shiell, fundraising manager for Royal Blind, added: “We are delighted that Christopher has donated such a unique and exciting prize to our afternoon tea.

“We are looking forward to this event, all proceeds will go towards supporting visually impaired children and adults across Scotland.”

There will be other exciting prizes on the day, including books signed by Nigella Lawson and Great British Bake Off’s Mel and Sue.

Tickets are available to purchase online at www.royalblind.org/events or by calling the fundraising team on 0131 229 1456.

Royal Blind is Scotland’s largest charity supporting people with visual impairments.

The organisation runs a number of services for blind and partially sighted people, the largest of which is the Royal Blind School.

The vision at Royal Blind is to make a significant contribution to building a community in which blind and partially sighted people, including those who also have other disabilities, are fully included and lead fulfilling lives.