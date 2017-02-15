Boy, 3, dies after being knocked down by farm vehicle

A three-year-old boy has died after he was knocked down on a farm in Fife.

The incident happened at about 5:10pm on Tuesday in the village of Crossgates, near Cowdenbeath.

The boy has been named locally as Stuart Nelson who had celebrated his third birthday last week.

He died at the scene and police are investigating the circumstances at Cuttle Hill Farm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating after a child was killed during a collision on a farm in Fife.

“The incident happened around 5:10pm on Tuesday 14 February at a property in Crossgates.

“A three-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries after he was involved in a collision with a farm vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. “Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this matter are continuing.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We got a call at 5:17pm yesterday evening to respond to an incident in Crossgates, Fife.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

“We dispatched multiple resources. The first unit arrived at the scene at 5:21pm.”

The Health and Safety Executive confirmed it had received a report about the incident and was “making inquiries”.

Last night the local community rallied round paying tribute to the family.

Rev Gavin Boswell, minister of Crossgates Church, said people were in a state of shock.

He added: “This is a tragedy that has left members of the close knit community shocked and stunned.

“It is truly heartbreaking to lose a child under any circumstances.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this extremely difficult time”.

Alex Rowley, Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “The local community will be devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time.”

Liz Beattie, Crossgates and Mossgreen community council vice-chairwoman, said: “The family are highly thought of and respected within the community.

“Obviously our thoughts are very much with them at this time.”

Alistair Bain, councillor for Cowdenbeath, which includes Crossgates, said: “This was a farm accident, they do happen and its tragic.

“Everyone is devastated and all our thoughts are with little Stuart’s parents, Richard and Linzi.”