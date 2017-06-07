Biggest ever Fringe to be 'alliance of defiance'

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will be promoted as a global “alliance of defiance” on freedom of expression this summer as it was confirmed it would be biggger than ever in its 70th anniversary year.

A rise of almost a third in overseas countries taking part is expected to see the strongest ever international flavour for the Fringe despite the threat of Brexit hanging over the event.

More shows than ever before will be staged at the Fringe in its 70th anniversary year.

The withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, the rise of Donald Trump and the conflict in Syria are all major themes in this year’s Fringe, which will see the real-life stories of refugees unfold across several stages.

Record numbers of both shows and performances are in this year’s programme, following a dip in 2016, while the event will be staged across 300 venues for only the second time in its history.

New figures revealed that the Fringe had grown in scale by almost two thirds in the space of just 10 years, with 3398 productions in the new programme, compared to 2050 a decade ago.

The new marketing campaign, which will position the Fringe as a safe space free of any censorship, has been inspired by the origins of the event and the “defiance” of its first performers in 1947.

The Fringe was famously instigated in the wake of the Second World War by a group of artists excluded from the inaugural Edinburgh International Festival.

Shona McCarthy, chief executife of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, the event’s governing body, pledged that this year’s festival would champion artistic freedom and provide an “inclusive, inspiring and often life-affirming” environment for performers.

She added: “The fringe movement has circled the globe and inspired a worldwide network of over 200 sister fringes, with fringes now taking place on every continent except Antarctica. In the current climate of global uncertainty, fringes are more crucial than ever, continuing to provide artists with a space to express themselves without fear of censorship.

“The 2017 Fringe programme reflects the principles that guide the fringe movement, it is diverse, topical, challenging and of course, exciting.

“I hope that as many people as possible will join us here in Edinburgh for the 70th anniversary edition of the Fringe, to witness and participate in this joyous international celebration of arts and culture.”

Janet Archer, chief executive of national arts agency Creative Scotland, said: “The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is a globally recognised platform that provides an important space for artists from Scotland and the world to show their work to international audiences, develop their skills and meet with arts industry professionals from across the world.

“Since the very first Fringe in 1947, the Fringe has successfully embraced an open access policy which has enabled performers at every stage of their development to take part.”