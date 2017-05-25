Barack Obama due to arrive in Edinburgh to attend charity dinner

Guests at a charity dinner with former US president Barack Obama will be given the chance to bid for a part in the next film of the Harry Potter franchise.

The Edinburgh event has been organised by The Hunter Foundation with profits to be split between children’s charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation, set up by the former president and his wife Michelle.

Barack Obama is in Edinburgh on Friday.

Mr Obama, who served eight years in the White House, will address business leaders and take part in a Q&A at the event.

Tickets for tables of 10 went on sale from about £5,000 and quickly sold out.

The Hunter Foundation said an auction would be held for prizes including two walk-on parts in the next Fantastic Beasts film, and naming rights to the Gleneagles Hotel American Bar.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter said: “The support from the Scottish business community for our event has been phenomenal and we’re looking forward to seeing many well-kent faces at our flagship dinner.

“There are some fantastic money-can’t-buy auction prizes and all of the profits will go to Scottish children’s charities.”

Mr Obama will be visiting Scotland for the first time for the dinner and security is expected to be tight in Edinburgh as police step up resources around major events in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

Singer Annie Lennox, rock band Texas and comedian Kevin Bridges will provide entertainment at the event and young people will also be involved, with 13-year-old Mila Stricevic from Glasgow to read a poem on the night after winning a schools competition.

The Hunter Foundation has previously arranged for US politicians and actors, including Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, to come to Scotland.

Announcing the visit in April, Sir Tom said: “From the south side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honour to hear that story from the man who made that journey.

‘’We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th president of the United States in Scotland at this event.’’