Appeal after kitten found in bin in St Andrews

The Scottish SPCA are appealing for information after a young kitten was found in a bin in the town of St Andrews.

The feline was discovered on 12 July outside a restaurant on the town’s North Street by a member of the public who heard mewing, and taken to the Provost Veterinary Group on Largo Road.

Another kitten who was in the bin ran off before they could be caught.

Animal Rescue Officer Susan Witton said: “The wee guy was discovered with another kitten who managed to run off before the member of public was able to catch him.

“He’s been named Rascal by staff at our centre in Lanarkshire where he is being cared for.

“If anyone noticed any suspicious activity or has any information we urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.