Wraps coming off Dundee's £80 million V&A museum

The wraps have come off Dundee's striking new waterfront museum - two years after work began on the £80 million project.

Scaffolding has been removed from the city's V&A Museum of Design to reveal how it is taking shape on the banks of the River Tay.

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma has designed Dundee's waterfront museum.

The structure highest point of the building - the first in the UK to be designed by leading Japanese architect Kengo Kuma - was put in place today as it was revealed that all of its walls have been completed.

Work will begin within months to install pre-cast panels which will give the building a slatted, multi-layered appearance, which the architect - who is also working on Tokyo's Olympic Stadium for the 2020 games - said to have based on the cliffs on the coastline of north-east Scotland.

New images have also been released showing the state-of-the-art design of the museum, which will showcase highlights from the V&A collection in what will be the UK's only design museum outside London,

The project, which sits at the heart of the £1 billion regeneration of Dundee's waterfront, is said to be "on schedule" to open next summer.

The view of Dundee's V&A museum from the Tay Road Bridge.

Philip Long, director of the new museum, said: "V&A Dundee will be a major international cultural venue and tourism attraction, based in Dundee but showcasing collections from – and working with communities – across Scotland.

“The completion of the museum’s incredible walls marks a major step in this project, and one which would not have been possible without the vision of our architect, the construction expertise of BAM and Arup’s remarkable structural engineering solutions.

“As is fitting for an international centre of design, the building itself is a stunning piece of design. We’re delighted that our galleries, exhibitions and learning activities will have such an inspiring home.”

First announced nearly a decade ago, the project is being pursued by a company set up by Dundee City Council, Dundee University, Abertay University and Scottish Enterprise.

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Today’s topping out ceremony marks an important achievement for V & A Dundee, and a key milestone towards achieving Dundee’s ambitions for the city as well as Scottish culture and tourism.”

"The Scottish Government has been a long-time supporter of the project, recognising the significant economic contribution that this signature building can bring to the regeneration of Dundee’s waterfront, giving the city and Scotland a world-class design museum and visitor attraction.”

City council leader Ken Guild added: "This is a significant and exciting development in the construction of this fantastic building, which has already made an impact on the skyline of the city beside the River Tay.

“The aspirational V&A Dundee project is designed to provide the city and Scotland with a world-class museum, which will help to provide jobs and wider economic benefits. We are seeing something truly unique coming to fruition."