Work on Dundee’s new Waterfront railway station is underway

THE first stage of the of the above-ground works on the new £38 million railway station on Dundee’s Waterfront is underway.

Hundreds of tonnes of metal have already been constructed into the 72ft frame at the site and the project is due to be completed in just over a year’s time.

Works on the metal decking, concrete floor and outer shell, as well as construction of the hotel, will begin towards the end of the year.

The construction company Balfour Beatty, working on behalf of Dundee City Council, has been working day and night over the last few weeks to minimise disruption to the trains passing by underneath.

Hector MacAulay, Balfour Beatty’s regional managing director for Scotland, told the Evening Telegraph: “This is an exciting development in the construction programme with visible changes to the Dundee skyline taking shape.

“We have used our experience in delivering complex rail and construction programmes to enable works to continue at pace.

“As part of our community engagement programme we have been delighted to welcome young unemployed people to the project and to speak with them about career opportunities within the construction industry.

“At the project outset, we committed to making a real and sustainable contribution to the Dundee economy through creating local employment and training opportunities and this is just one example of how we intend to deliver on this commitment.”

Creating jobs or providing other benefits to the community is something Dundee City Council insists upon before allowing any developers to construct on the Waterfront.

Councillor Will Dawson, convener of Dundee’s city development committee, says young workers are among those benefiting from the construction programme.

He said: “As part of the commitment to this project and the city, members of the team at Balfour Beatty have devoted themselves to a full programme of community benefits to support the development of this project. So far, this has resulted in the creation of five new employment opportunities, two modern apprentice opportunities and three work experience opportunities.

“They have also supported various groups to undertake site visits to give students or job seekers a better understanding of the construction industry.”

