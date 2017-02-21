Two-year-old who died at River Ericht named as Jacob McIntyre

Police have confirmed a two-year-old boy who died on Sunday at the River Ericht is Jacob McIntyre.

The police investigation into the circumstances of the death continues and as with all such sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales said: “This is a very tragic incident which resulted in a young boy sadly losing his life.

“The events will undoubtedly bring shock and sadness to this small community and further afield. We would like to thank our Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues for their courage and assistance in Sunday’s difficult conditions.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jacob’s family at this difficult time.”