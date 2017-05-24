Perthshire’s famous Enchanted Forest set to make a return

Scotland’s premier sound and light event is set amidst the Autumn woodland of Forestry Commission Scotland’s Faskally Wood.

The spectacular event is to return to this year, with tens of thousands expected to attend.

The Enchanted Forest is current winner of UK’s Best Cultural Event, as well as Best Large Event and the Chairman’s Award and three times winner of Best Cultural Event at the Scottish Event Awards.

The Enchanted Forest was also recently crowned winner of the Rural Tourism & Hospitality Award at the 2016 Scottish Rural Awards.

Their 2017 dates have just been announced.

They are 28 September to 29 October and tickets will go on sale to the public on 16 June.

Woodland Experiences has again joined forces with Allan Associates, the producers and creative directors of the Enchanted Forest for the last several years, to put on another visually-stunning display at North Ballochruin Farm, Balfron.

The award-winning event attracted over 70,000 visitors last year and could top 100,000 this year.

The Enchanted Forest started life as a three-night attraction for 1500 people. It is believed to be worth more than £3 million for the Perthshire economy.

Organisers say around half the event’s visitors choose to stay overnight in the Perthshire area.

Ian Sim, chairman of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust. which runs the event, said: “People travel from all over the world for the show and it generates lots of positive press for Highland Perthshire.

“We’re delighted to be attracting so many visitors to the area at what has traditionally been a quiet time of year.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of national tourism agency VisitScotland said: “As a former winner of our prestigious Thistle Award for Best Event, The Enchanted Forest continues to go from strength to strength and is a truly worthy winner of this award.

“The creative team has an exceptional way of refreshing their approach every year to create a unique event that showcases Scotland’s natural landscape at its very best. It is a must-see event for people of all ages.

“Events like this don’t just provide entertainment - they boost the local conomy and represent a multi-million pound opportunity to increase jobs as well as deliver cultural and social benefits.”