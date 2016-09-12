Montrose couple spend wedding night in jail

A couple spent their wedding night in custody after starting a disturbance in an off-licence three hours after they were married, a court has heard.

Graeme and Margaret Leslie admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in Montrose High Street last Friday.

The wedding went ahead after bail conditions banning the pair from seeing each other were lifted a week earlier.

Forfar Sheriff Court was told the couple hosted a small reception in a pub after the wedding then stopped on the way home to pick up drinks from the Party Time off-licence in Montrose High Street.

Depute fiscal Jill Drummond said a row broke out after Leslie selected two bottles of cider from the shop, prompting another customer to say: “That’ll give you some hangover.”

Leslie swore at the man and after being told he would not be served, knocked over bottles of alcohol, causing them to smash. Miss Drummond said Leslie was told to calm down, went outside and was prevented from re-entering the shop.

Mrs Leslie then entered the shop and, referring to the smashed bottles, shouted at a shop assistant: “Graeme didn’t do that, you’ve ruined my wedding day, I’m going to kill you.”

Graeme Leslie, 61, and Margaret Leslie, 56, of St Cyrus, Montrose, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until October for reports.

He remanded Graeme Leslie in custody and released Margaret Leslie on bail.